Muscogee County School District appoints new leadership

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District elected new leadership Tuesday night during a school board meeting.
Pat Hugley Green was appointed the new chairman of the school board and Laurie McRae was named vice chairman. Both were elected unanimously.
Former chairman and board member Kia Chambers previously announced that she would not seek reelection as chairman.
Additionally, Lucy Kacir was appointed as director of education and engagement at the Columbus Museum.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.