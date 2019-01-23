Muscogee Roller Girls roll into new season with recruitment night

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee Roller Girls are looking for some new additions as they head into their seventh season.
They are looking for skaters, officials and non-skating officials.
The team is looking for both men and women and no experience is required.
The Muscogee Roller Girl’s are the only flat track roller derby team in the area.
“Flat track roller derby has retained the fun skater names and hard hitting, full contact action of old school roller derby but gone is the banked track and staged fighting," said President of the Muscogee Roller Girls, Liz Wise, also known as Jett Fuel. “We are serious athletes who train year-round after working 40-hour work weeks and taking care of our families."
The free event will take place on Jan. 24at 7:30 p.m. in their practice space at 15 Copeland Drive in Phenix City.
