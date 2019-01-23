Storms Before Winter Returns!

Strong cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the Valley overnight. Severe threat remains very low, but some gusty winds are expected as these storms move through. By tomorrow morning, there will be just a few remaining showers and clouds. Skies will clear and turn sunny by tomorrow afternoon, but temps will struggle to reach 50F. Thursday through Saturday are looking cold, with highs around 50F, with freezes likely each night. We’ll warm up a bit Sunday & Monday with highs close to 60F with mostly sunny skies. Another strong cold front will move through Tuesday, bringing some rain, though watching for chances of wintry precip, though there is still lots of uncertainty. We’ll dry out for the rest of the week, though it is looking quite cold for the 2nd half of the week.