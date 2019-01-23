Suspect wanted for armed robbery at convenience store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted for armed robbery at a convenience store in LaGrange.
The robbery happened at the Econo Food Mart located at 10 Wares Cross Road.
According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident on January 20 at around 9:30 p.m.
The victim stated the store was closed and he opened the door after hearing a knock. He said a man dressed in all black with a mask pushed him indside the store. The suspect then placed a gun to the back of the victim’s head, pushed him to the cash register, and demanded money.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the case is asked to call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
