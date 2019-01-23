Toyota collaborates with new project to encourage people to check vehicle recall status

(WTVM) - By the end of 2019, 55 to 70 million vehicles will be recalled for defective Takata airbags.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said this is the largest recall in U.S. history. 19 automakers are impacted by this recall on Takata airbags.
Toyota, being one of the impacted automakers, is working on a new project to encourage their customers to get their vehicles checked out. They are collaborating with the Carma Project, giving gift cards to people for spreading information about the recall, and having friends and family get their cars checked.
The President of the Carma Project, Tony Lim, said the combination of heat and humidity, along with the age of the car causes the issue with the airbags.
“What happens is the airbag inflator, which is a metallic canister, if it ruptures it is essentially shooting shrapnel to people not only on the drivers side, but potentially the passenger side as well," Lim said, "So it’s a very dangerous recall that a lot of car owners and consumers need to take seriously.”
“Check your vehicles, check your moms, check your co-workers,” said Toyota Communications Manager Tania Saldana.
How the incentive program works is that you visit carmaproject.com and send information about this recall to your social network. You receive $5 in gift cards for every Toyota owner who schedules an appointment to have their vehicle repaired, and an additional $50 worth of gift cards when they actually have their vehicle repaired.
“It is a tremendous opportunity,” Lim said, “for people like you and me, your mom, your dad, brother, sister, family, friends, co-workers. We can all do something really good on social media.”
The repair is totally free for the Toyota owner, and they can have the service done at any Toyota or Lexus location.
“What people need to understand,” according to Saldana, “is that sharp metal fragments could spray directly at the driver and passengers if these defective airbags deploy, and this could increase the risk of serious injury or even death.”
You can also download the airbag recall app to see if your vehicle is impacted.
