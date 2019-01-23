TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane on US-80 in Phenix City to close for bridge replacement

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A lane on US-80 in Phenix City is going to briefly shut down, which means you may need to expect some delays.
In preparation for bridge replacement over Little Uchee Creek, the Alabama Department of Transportation is temporarily closing a lane at mile marker 208.
The closure will begin Monday, Jan. 28 and is expected to end on Tuesday, Jan. 29, but should not take place during peak travel hours.
Drivers are expected to exercise caution and expect delays throughout the work area.
