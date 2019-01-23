Two arrested following armed robbery on Mason Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have taken two people into custody following a reported armed robbery.
According to police reports, the incident in the 20 block of Mason Dr. took place at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Rashay Wallace and Safiye Jones were both taken into custody and have been charged with armed robbery.
The victim reported that Wallace robbed him at gunpoint and stole $163. Jones was identified as an accomplice.
Both Wallace and Jones are being held in the Muscogee County Jail as they await a Recorder’s Court hearing on Jan. 24 at 9:00 a.m.
