Two arrested following armed robbery on Mason Dr. in Columbus

Two arrested following armed robbery on Mason Dr. in Columbus
Rashay Wallace and Safiye Jones, charged with armed robbery
By Alex Jones | January 23, 2019 at 1:26 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 1:26 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have taken two people into custody following a reported armed robbery.

According to police reports, the incident in the 20 block of Mason Dr. took place at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Rashay Wallace and Safiye Jones were both taken into custody and have been charged with armed robbery.

The victim reported that Wallace robbed him at gunpoint and stole $163. Jones was identified as an accomplice.

Both Wallace and Jones are being held in the Muscogee County Jail as they await a Recorder’s Court hearing on Jan. 24 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.