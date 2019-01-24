ALDI hosting hiring events for stores in Opelika and Prattville

ALABAMA (WTVM) - ALDI, one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S., is hosting hiring events for its stores in east Alabama.
ALDI is known for market-leading wages and offering health insurance in their more than 1,800 stores in 35 states.
The company is expecting to add 25,000 new jobs by the end of 2022.
The event will take place at the ALDI on Frederick Rd. in Opelika from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED and must be available to work anytime from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Monday to Sunday and should be able to lift 45 pounds.
