Annual ET3 career demonstration event held at Double Churches Middle School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Home Builders Association hosted its annual ET3 event Thursday at Double Churches Middle School.
Local contractors and others in the construction industry exposed students to the trades with live demonstrations. Plumbers. Electricians, and framers were on hand to show students how they peform their jobs.
Dusty Worsley, executive director of GCHBA, said the ET3 event also provides training for the next generation to meet the high demand that many trades are facing.
The program is designed to create an early interest in the trades for students.
