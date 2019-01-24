Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year candidates attend training session with TSYS mentors

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Youth of the Year candidates from the Chattahoochee Valley Boys and Girls Club shared speeches with their mentors from TSYS during a training session Wednesday night.
The candidates got the chance to hear critiques from their mentors and were given pointers on how they could effectively deliver their speech. The mentors said the speeches have improved since the first time they were read.
"I like giving back to the community especially working with teens,” said mentor Yolanda Chambers. “That's just my passion, working with the youth because they are our future and they are so hungry and eager to learn."
"To see that people really care about their story is just an example of how they're stepping out of their rough environment and really showing how they're improving," said mentor Reggie Lewis.
Only four of the eight candidates will be able to say their speech at the Youth of the Year event.
