Cold Air Settles In

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After some torrential rain last night, cold air settling in has been the story on this Thursday. Look for lows over the next two nights and mornings to be in the 20s and 30s with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon hours on Friday and Saturday. Clouds will increase a bit during the day Saturday and hang around Sunday as well. A warming trend will be felt for the latter part of the weekend and first part of next week with mid 50s on Sunday and low 60s for highs on Monday. Our next storm system we're tracking will bring rain to the area Tuesday, and as cold air rushes in behind the rain there is a chance a few snowflakes could fly across Alabama or Georgia. It's too early to speculate much right now, but we'll keep an eye on it. Another shot of very cold air blows in by the middle and end of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.