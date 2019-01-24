Colin Powell praises Army veteran amputee who changed his tire

Colin Powell praises Army veteran amputee who changed his tire
Anthony Maggert (left), an Army veteran amputee, stopped to help former Secretary of State Colin Powell change his tire. (Source: Facebook)
January 24, 2019 at 5:48 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 6:07 PM

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN/WCSC) - Former Secretary of State Colin Powell did not let an act of kindness go unnoticed.

Powell wrote on Facebok Thursday that he was on his way to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center when his left front tire blew out.

“I am a car guy and knew I could change it but it was cold outside and the lug bolts were very tight,” Powell wrote.

He said he started changing the tire on his own and then suddenly someone showed up to help.

Powell said the man, Anthony Maggert, was an Army veteran who lost his leg in Afghanistan.

After Powell's tire was changed, they both went off to their own appointments at Walter Reed.

“You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great,” Powell wrote in the post. "Let’s stop screaming at each other. Let’s just take care of each other. You made my day.

Powell said Maggert sent him a message in which Maggert called Powell “an inspiration, a leader and statesman.”

