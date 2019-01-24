Columbus murder suspect taken into custody in Minnesota

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A suspect in the late 2018 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested halfway across the country.
Davontay Wiskow was taken into custody in St. Charles, Minnesota after police in that area received an anonymous tip that a murder suspect from Georgia was located in an apartment building.
Wiskow was arrested in connection with the Dec. 27 shooting death of 19-year-old Jaquan Harris on Dunwoody Dr. by members of the Winona County SWAT team and St. Charles Police Department.
Wiskow will be brought back to Columbus to face charges. His court dates is pending.
