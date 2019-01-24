Columbus Water Works gives notice of unpaid bill to Eagle Trace Apartment residents

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Days after Columbus Water Works gave notice to residents at Ralston Towers, alerting of an unpaid water bill, people at another area apartment are being notified of the same issue.
Hundreds of residents are possibly impacted by this issue at Eagle Trace Apartments.
Officials will not say how much is owed, but are currently alerting residents on what could potentially come.
People who live there say they are aware of the ongoing problem, but they are not worried too much.
“I know they had an issue like this a few months back. but the water never got cut off. They were able to do what they need to do,” said Eagle Trace renter Tavares Starks.
The Ralston and Eagle Trace were both owned by PF Holdings LLC, a company out of New Jersey, but according to local site management, the location is no longer under the same management.
Officials with Columbus Water Works say there has not been any transition of ownership under the account.
New management say they are resolving the issue, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the bill was not paid.
Residents living at Eagle Trace are facing a threat of their water being turned off if the bill is not paid by the end of February.
