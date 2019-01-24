GUEST SEGMENT: Tips for obtaining a good credit score

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Getting finances is order is a goal for many in 2019.
The goal could include many things, but nothing is more important than your credit score. And making sure it is healthy as high as possible.
George Cole with the National Credit Educational Service, a nonprofit company specializing in the credit repair process, explains why your credit score is so important and key factors that contribute to the score.
He also gives tips on how to prevent things from impacting your score in a negative way, and gives things that someone could do in the coming days that would help improve their credit score.
For more infomation about the National Credit Educational Serivce, click here.
