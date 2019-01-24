LaGrange police searching for person wanted in armed robbery, assault

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person with multiple active warrants.
Manquavious Jones is currently wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Police have not released any information on the incidents leading to his warrants being issued.
Anyone with information regarding Jones' whereabouts are asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
