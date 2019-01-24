Outbreak of measles reported at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, GA

STEWART COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A disease once killing thousands of Americans a year is reportedly making a comeback as cases of measles are being documented all around the country.
According to the CDC, in 2018, there was a total of 349 cases nationwide.
The cases are hitting close to the Chattahoochee Valley, with reports at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.
According to prison officials, there is an outbreak at the prison, but an official total was not given.
Many locals say it is a cause for concern.
“It doesn’t take but one person in here, a roommate, somebody in a dormitory to get sick and it will just go quick,” said Victor Bradshaw, who lives in Lumpkin.
The Stewart County Detention Center is no stranger to controversy.
Home to hundreds of immigration detainees, through the years, there are countless of alleged stories detailing the horrors of what happens in the halls.
The latest report confirmed by jail officials, sayd an outbreak of measles and mumps has spread through the more than 1,000 inmates.
The symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, and a runny nose. The symptoms then progress to rash spreading around the face, hairline and eventually the entire body.
Doctors say spreading of the disease is easily avoidable if you’ve been vaccinated.
“It is very important for children to be immunized against these diseases. Children who are not vaccinated, when they are exposed to illnesses, measles, mumps, chicken pox, they can spread it to people who are immune-compromised,” said Stewart County School nurse, Polly Seward.
Prison officials say they are still allowing inmate visitation as long as the inmate wears a mask. They say that does not mean the inmate has the disease, just that they have been exposed.
There’s been no reports outside of the facility.
Calls to the prison warden were not returned.
State and county health departments are investigating the claims.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.