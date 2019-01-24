Spencer names Sanders head football coach

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Spencer High athletic director and head wrestling coach Robert Sanders will be wearing yet another hat for the Greenwave. He was announced as the new head football coach at the school on Wednesday.
Sanders spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach for the Greenwave, including stints as offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.
“I'm excited for this opportunity,” Sanders said. “I haven't officially done football in a number of years but I've been getting involved with football, and so I'm excited to get on board. We had like 90 kids come this morning to our meeting. They're excited, all of them on board. They know what I expect and I'm just very, very, excited to officially to get started as the head football coach.”
Sanders has had great success with the wrestling program, and he’s looking to continue the success the football team has seen with four straight trips to the playoffs. He went into more detail about his message to his players.
“I just told them that my expectation is for them to be a disciplined team,” said Sanders. “I told them that – and they know me from what they've seen with from me from wrestling – is that we're going to be sound on both sides of the ball. We're also going to do what we need to do in the classroom. We're going to be leaders in the classroom. That's very, very important. I told them that football sets the tone for the whole school. They know that and so they're eager to be leaders like they are.”
Sanders replaces Justin Newman, who stepped down after one season running the Greenwave football program.
