Suspect arrested, charged with murder of missing AL man found dead inside car in LaGrange

LAGRNAGE, GA (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of an Alabama man who was found dead in LaGrange on Tuesday, January 21.
Marquaveous Harris of LaGrange is charged with the murder of Malenko Cooley. He is also charged with concealing the death of a person, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. Charges are from both LaGrange and Newnan police.
Cooley was found dead in his vehicle in the 100 block of Spring Street shortly before 1 a.m. He had been shot in the upper torso and died from his injuries.
Investigation determined that Cooley was shot and killed during an armed robbery and aggravated assault in Newnan, Georgia on Sunday, January 20. He was driven to Spring Street in LaGrange where he was left in his car and later found by LaGrange police.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.