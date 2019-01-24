Transgender ban has no impact on current military personnel

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s military transgender ban on Tuesday.
A five to four vote allowis military leaders to enforce a policy that keeps transgender individuals out of the military. This ban disqualifies transgender individuals from joining the military, but doesn’t impact current personnel.
“The whole thing when you go into the military is you should be ready to serve from day one," said Jeremy Hobbs, director of Colgay Pride of Columbus. "Not have to stop in the middle of the process and transition to who you believe you are.”
Trump originally tweeted the following back in July 2017:
Matasha Spiller, Miss Gay Columbus 2018-2019 said, “anybody who identifies as transgender doesn’t necessarily have to go through the hormone therapy or see doctors or stuff like that."
One concern is that transgender individuals may be using military funds for their transition.
“They want to come into the military and then transition to whatever they want their sex to be using the military to cover those funds," Hobbs said. "I understand that and I think you should already be transitioned before you join the military. That’s my personal feel.”
The Department of Defense said, “it is critical that the department be permitted to formulate personnel policies that it determines are necessary to ensure the most lethal and combat effective fighting force in the world.”
Hobbs says the transition process can take years. “They don’t want people in the military that can’t serve. They want you ready to serve from day one, and if you’re not able to do that or if you’re going to have to take a break, that’s a long transition time from surgery, hormone replacement, and everything that takes you away from the service part of it.”
An official statement from the Department of Defense said one injunction remains meaning the policy isn’t permanent quite yet. But the Department of Justice is looking to determine the legality of this policy.
