Turning colder once again

Sunshine returns this afternoon, but highs only look to reach near 50. The next few mornings feature temperatures hovering at or below freezing, so not a bad idea to make your cold weather preps before heading to bed in the coming evenings. Despite the Arctic air settling back in, ample sunshine looks to stick around through the weekend with just a few passing clouds and highs in the 50s. We look a touch more seasonable by the start of the next week before a chance of showers pops back in the forecast by next Tuesday.