Turning colder once again

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rain and storms have faded away for Thursday morning, but blustery winds stick around as another potent cold front sweeps across the Valley. Unlike yesterday though, winds have shifted to more out of the northwest, so the lingering breeze will be nowhere near as mild as what we endured on Wednesday!
Sunshine returns this afternoon, but highs only look to reach near 50. The next few mornings feature temperatures hovering at or below freezing, so not a bad idea to make your cold weather preps before heading to bed in the coming evenings. Despite the Arctic air settling back in, ample sunshine looks to stick around through the weekend with just a few passing clouds and highs in the 50s. We look a touch more seasonable by the start of the next week before a chance of showers pops back in the forecast by next Tuesday.
If temperatures are cold enough and plenty of moisture is around, we may see the possibility of a wintry mix, but for now, as always with winter weather—no promises several days out. We’ll keep you posted as we iron out the details in the days ahead. Regardless, the pattern still favors below average temperatures as we head closer to February.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.