Warming Center in LaGrange remains open, needs donations as cold temperatures expected

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange-Troup Homeless Coalition’s Warmer Center continues to remain open as cold temperatures are expected in the area.
The warming center located at 150 East Lukken Industrial Drive is open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The center is in need of microwavable meals, frozen and shelf stable, snacks, and soft drinks. Donations can be dropped off after 5 p.m. and a pickup can be scheduled by messaging the LaGrange-Troup Homeless Coalition’s Facebook page.
Volunteers are also needed.
Anyone who may need help getting the warming center can call 911 or go to the LaGrange Police Department and a police officer will provide a ride there. The LaGrange Housing Authority and the Troup County Sheriff’s Department are also offering transportation.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.