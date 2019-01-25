Amerigroup hosts women’s empowerment forum in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Amerigroup presented a women’s empowerment forum in Columbus on Thursday.
Health Awareness: Women’s Empowerment Forum was held at the Columbus Public library. Leaders from the community gathered to discuss topics such as education and health awareness.
One of the goals of the program is to teach young girls about integrity, good character, and making good choices.
The panel featured City Councilwoman Mimi Woodson along with doctors and CEOs.
