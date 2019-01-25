Arctic Blast Next Week!

Not warming up too much for your Friday, with NW winds helping to filter cold air into the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs will struggle to reach 50F. Another freeze is expected tonight, so remember to take precautions, and to protect those pipes, plants, and pets. This weekend looks quiet, but cooler than normal with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Significant shot of arctic air is expected next week, as a piece of the polar vortex dives into theGreat Lakes region. This will send a potent cold front through the Valley on Tuesday. The possibility of a brief changeover to snow flurries continues to exist Tuesday night, but its too early to speculation. Even at this juncture accumulations are not expected. Wednesday next week looks bitterly cold, but we'll thaw out towards the end of the work week.