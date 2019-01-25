Business leaders in the community attend CSU’s 2019 Financial Forecast Breakfast

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University’s Turner College of Business invited more than 200 business leaders in the community to a hot breakfast to talk economics.
Each year, the Financial Forecast Breakfast gives a chance to discuss the state of the markets for the new year with multiple speakers. This year, Dan Morgan was the keynote speaker and has a national reputation on major financial television networks.
He said he is hoping to take a rather dry subject and make it interesting.
"Economic data comes in basically on a daily basis, so I’m constantly updating my charts,” said Morgan. “That’s what makes it so interesting, that it isn’t stagnant. It’s always changing, you always have new data coming in--- inflation, interest rates, GDP, or whatever you’re following."
The program started with a local portion tackling Columbus’ economy and then focused on national financial markets.
