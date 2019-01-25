Chambers County authorities searching for escaped jail inmate

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Authorities in Chambers County, Alabama are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail Friday morning.
According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Thomas Jack Hart left the work detail near the Chambers County Lake at around 10 a.m.
Hart is 5’9” and weighs 140 pounds. He is from the Lanett area and was in custody on felony theft charges.
Anyone with information on Hart’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chambers County 911 Center at 334-576-0916 or 334-864-4342.
