Chick-fil-A restaurant in Columbus would ‘love to adopt Kadie the Cow’

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Best Buy location in Columbus recently announced that it will be moving its location.
The announcement left many in the Columbus community wondering what will happen to Kadie the Cow who stands outside the store, currently located on Manchester Expressway.
Over 5,800 people signed a petition to keep her. Now, the Chick-fil-A, also on Manchester Expressway, is saying it would love to adopt Kadie.
The ideas was pitched by many who supported the petition as well.
