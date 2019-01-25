Columbus Fire and EMS, police on scene of fire on Gardiner Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department and EMS and the Columbus Police Department are currently on the scene of a fire on Gardiner Dr.
They are currently working a residential fire in the 4800 block of Gardiner Dr.
The house has been deemed a total loss by fire officials, but no injuries were sustained.
Fire officials are warning homeowners to be careful using heaters.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
