Columbus Georgia Young Professionals celebrate 2019 kickoff

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Georgia Young Professionals celebrated its 2019 kickoff Thursday night.
The organization, through the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce, is for young professionals ages 21 to 40 who are just starting a career or already working toward one. The Young Professionals offers networking and skills-based opportunities, leadership, growth, and more.
The goal is to help Columbus’ young professionals stay energized, engaged and empowered.
" Millennials are going to grow up and hopefully take over companies or start their own companies,” said Cassie Myers, with marketing and communication for the 2019 board of directors. “We encourage entrepreneurship and that's how Columbus is going to grow and that's how it’s going to stay vibrant. If we can keep people here and get people here because we've got a young professional program for them to learn and grow and to change and have opportunities, I think it’s a great thing."
This year marks the 11th year of the Young Professionals in Columbus.
