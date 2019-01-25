Columbus Georgia Young Professionals celebrate 2019 kickoff

" Millennials are going to grow up and hopefully take over companies or start their own companies,” said Cassie Myers, with marketing and communication for the 2019 board of directors. “We encourage entrepreneurship and that's how Columbus is going to grow and that's how it’s going to stay vibrant. If we can keep people here and get people here because we've got a young professional program for them to learn and grow and to change and have opportunities, I think it’s a great thing."