Columbus organization providing free resources for those at risk of homelessness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Local non-profit organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley are providing free resources for the homeless or those at risk by hosting an annual resource fair.
Project Homeless Connect is held each year to wrap up a week-long effort of finding out what the needs are for the homeless population.
This resource fair was created to provide help with healthcare, housing, mental health, social services and more.
“We are able to really join the homeless community together in an effort to assist them with having extra amenities,” said the Program Director for Project Homeless Connect Latarsha Brown.
Forty percent of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness are suffering from mental illness while another twenty-five percent are battling addiction.
This is in conjunction with United Way’s Point-In-Time count and the homeless and organizers say they are seeing a difference.
“We are seeing a steady decline, slow but steady, and that way we know that we are not only decreasing the rate of homelessness but we’re also sustaining it,” said Pat Frey with the United Way Home for Good.
A year ago, Robert Moore was homeless and battled drug addiction for years and participated in this event.
Because of events like this, he is now employed at a chicken processing plant, Alatrade Foods, in Phenix City and is off the streets. Now, he is sharing his journey with others in the hopes to make a change.
“I just want to let others know that it’s possible I mean no matter where you’ve been or what’s going on in your life if you really desire to make a change of course it’s going to take some work it’s going to take effort but if you will follow the programs and the resources that they have available you can,” said Moore.
Everyone left the event with bags of goodies, clothes to stay warm and full stomachs.
