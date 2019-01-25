Disgruntled employee fired after making death threats, defecating on boss’ desk, police say

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WJLA/CNN) - A disgruntled Maryland employee got fired and could now face prison time.
Kenneth Williams Jr., 37, is charged with threatening mass violence.
A police detail had been posted at the gates of Montgomery County’s Liquor Control warehouse ensuring Williams did not make it inside.
In September Robert Dorfman, the warehouse’s director, called police explaining Williams was a problematic employee who couldn’t handle criticism.
In one case, Williams allegedly shouted “I’m gonna come in here and I’m gonna shoot this place up.”
Williams also allegedly defecated on a supervisor’s desk prompting his firing, police said.
"We only work Monday through Friday, but I guess he came up here on the weekend and did what he did," said Kenny Augustine, an employee who heard about the incident.
Augustine said Williams - who owns multiple guns - left a voicemail in December on a former co-worker’s phone saying “I went back to the warehouse, I’m watching everybody back and forth today and I seen you. So next time I text you duck down, just duck down cause I have my sniper rifle.”
That turned out to be the final straw and officers finally arrested Williams who’d been living in Pennsylvania.
"In this day and age, you just got to be aware of all your surroundings, just be careful," Augustine said.
It is unclear why it took police months to arrest and charge Williams. He's being held without bond and faces up to 10 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.