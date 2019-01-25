Missing 3-year-old found alive in eastern North Carolina

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Casey Hathaway, a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon, was found alive in Craven County on Thursday night.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews on Aurora Road near Toler Road in Craven County.
The post says Hathaway is in good health, talking and being evaluated at CarolinaEast Health System. Hathaway is with his family.
Hathaway had last been seen around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in Craven County. He was outside a home with two other young children and his great grandmother was inside the home at the time.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said 220 acres were searched on Thursday.
We will continue to update this story as more details are made available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.