Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights aims to combat backlogged rape kits

While 90 days is the goal at forensic sciences, Huntsville police tell us they usually receive results from a sexual assault kit in 120 to 180 days. Investigators with Florence police say it’s an average of six months. Decatur police tell us it takes anywhere from six to nine months. Rogersville Police Chief Terry Holden says he’s still waiting on the results from an alleged rape in August at the 72 Roadhouse restaurant.