Troup County authorities continue investigation in case of deceased newborn found in cooler

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Authorities in Troup County are still looking for leads in the case of a baby found in a cooler on the side of the road.
The cooler was found on Boy Scout Road in LaGrange in early January. According to those who live in the area, the cooler sat on the side of the road for several says before it was opened, and the newborn’s body was found inside.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. There may possibly be a cash reward for information.
