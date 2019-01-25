Warming Up a Bit For the Weekend

The big weather changes happen Tuesday with an Arctic cold front that will be pushing through the area, bringing first a chance of rain, and then perhaps a chance of snow flurries to parts of the coverage area. We aren't forecasting any accumulation as of right now, but with the kind of cold air that's coming in behind the front (lows in the mid 20s Tuesday night) any standing water out on the roads might 'flash freeze' causing some slick spots of black ice early Wednesday morning. This will have to be monitored closely! The rest of the week looks pretty cold with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the 40s and perhaps 50s by Friday. There remains a lot of uncertainty about next weekend's forecast with considerable disagreements in the major computer models as to whether we will see another big cool down, or a big warm-up! We will keep an eye on things for you.