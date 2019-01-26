Airmen continue to return home to Moody Air Force Base

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Hundreds of airmen are in the process of returning from deployment after months of separation from their friends and families.
On Thursday, 240 crew members and maintainers from the 75th Fighter Squadron returned from Southwest Asia, but on Friday, it was the pilots turn.
Six pilots returned to Moody Air Force Base, flying A-10C Thunderbolt Two jets, and their families were there waiting for them.
One mom found what may be the perfect word to sum up the entire experience.
“This is, this is awesome. This is an awesome day for the whole family. And to get to share it with the little kids and everyone in the whole community, it’s really, really awesome," said Rena Hall, wife of a returning airman.
Friday was the second of four groups returning from the squadron.
In total, Moody is expecting 360 airmen home by the end of next week.
