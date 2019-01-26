City council endorses roundabout in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - A push for safety from the city of Auburn has led to upcoming construction by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
After a public input meeting last November and a discussion with the city council in December, ALDOT is moving forward with plans to construct a modern roundabout at the intersection of North College Street and Farmville Road.
“The intersection of Farmville and North College, I know, has been of concern to people and has been a safety concern for that neighborhood and folks traveling through,“ said city of Auburn Public Affairs Director David Dorton.
Officials say some residents were pushing for a red light instead of a roundabout, however, ALDOT performed traffic studies and determined that a roundabout will be the safest option for the intersection.
“That intersection is completely controlled by ALDOT and they’ve done studies to see that kind of improvements are warranted and meet engineering standards and their solution is to do a roundabout," said Dorton. "It will take some time to deal with right of way and getting into the construction phase but they are working towards getting that roundabout there.”
The roundabout will be larger than a traditional traffic circle that may be found in a neighborhood, allowing large trucks, school buses and other large vehicles to navigate it safely.
Since that intersection is controlled by the state, the city has long lobbied for a solution to this hazardous intersection. This week, the city council officially endorsed the project.
