Community mentors take kids on trip to keep them away from crime

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -Leaders in Albany took kids on a free educational trip to Atlanta to show them violence is not the answer, and learning is the best way to get ahead.
King Randall said he planned the trip to teach young men about past leaders so they can also become future leaders in the community.
One student said he not only has a new outlook on life, but now he is fully equipped to show other young men positive outlets instead of violence.
“Kids aren’t really taught enough to where we can know the right from wrong,” said Que’Lahn Randall, student in Albany.
13 year-old Que’Lahn believes due to the lack of positive influences, some kids his age commit violent crimes or brutally bully kids.
From being introduced to gangs to be surrounded by rap music and movies that have violence in them, some kids feel that they are surrounded by violent crimes because of what they take in.
“I’m not going to say everybody in the school, but some people like bully, but they don’t think they bullying,” said Que’Lahn.
But on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one community leader took 20 boys on the free trip to the African-American History and Civil & Human Rights Museum to show them they can be leaders like their ancestors.
“I took upon myself to teach something different, something I learned to help me get out of mental bondage and so I never get into physical bondage and teach kids something different about themselves. Teach them they can be powerful,” said King Randall, community activist.
Without deadly weapons, he is teaching that you can use your mind and all your knowledge to get ahead.
“Your brain is like a computer. So I put into them, what they should be putting out,” said King.
Once the young men came back from Atlanta, the leader had a power talk equipping the young men on what they needed to do next, and they received free new haircuts.
“I looked at the new haircut as a way of me bringing back a new child, a new boy,” said King.
Now 20 young men are back in the community ready to be better citizens.
“If we see somebody else do something bad, we can try to help them through our experiences and through out life,” said Que’Lahn.
“The new mental fortitude that they have to go out there and stand up to peer pressure, stand up against crimes. Stand up against what’s going on in your community. Everything that’s going on against you, you can stand up to it with a strong mind because you know who you are,” said King.
King said his mission to educate more young men will not stop.
Right now, he is planning a summer trip all in efforts to connect more children with positive mentors in the community.
