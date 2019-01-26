Engineering group gives Georgia’s infrastructure a C+

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A civil engineering association has given Georgia a grade of "C+" for its infrastructure.
The Savannah Morning News reports that Georgia's grade rose slightly in the American Society of Civil Engineers report, which was released recently.
Georgia's latest score is a slight improvement from the 2014 infrastructure report card grade of C.
The newspaper reports that improvements in categories that helped Georgia garner the slightly higher score included the Georgia ports, transportation funding, transit, and storm water utilities.
The information comes from the society's 2019 Report Card for Georgia's Infrastructure.
