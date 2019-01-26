Escaped inmate recaptured in Kentucky

Corey Davis escaped the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Jan. 24.
By WBRC Staff | January 26, 2019 at 5:59 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 2:25 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have confirmed that Corey Davis was captured early this morning in Kentucky.

Corey Davis escaped Wednesday from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville when he concealed himself in a trailer at the facility’s furniture plant. Davis, 30, is serving two life sentences for rape, assault and human trafficking.

St. Clair County Correctional Facility. Source: WBRC video
ADOC said investigators are working to identify how Davis was able to gain access to the trailer without being observed by prison officials, and why he was not reported missing until a security check at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An ADOC officer that works at St. Clair Correctional spoke with WBRC, but asked us to not use his name.

“I think it was human error or fatigue,” the officer said. “Morale is already at a low, this doesn’t help at all.”

