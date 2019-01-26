Is It Going To Snow Tuesday?

Skies will turn cloudy Monday night as an arctic front approaches us from the Northwest. A band of rain mixing over to snow will sweep across the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday. Temperatures will start off in the 40′s, and temps will fall into the 30′s by the afternoon hours. Keep in mind we are still 3 days out, so there still will be adjustments. My current thinking is that any measurable, accumulating snow will stay on the NW side of I-85 corridor with accumulations under an inch, with this potential for flurries reaching Columbus & points south. Anyone can post a model run showing snow for the Chattahoochee Valley, but close examination of model data shows a strong potential that the atmosphere will be drying out before the change over to snow occurs for those of us SE of I-85. Which means just a cold rain for the most part. Once again, this is still 3 days out, and adjustments will be made. Temps quickly fall below freezing Tuesday Night, and there is concern for Black Ice on the roadways, making for dangerous driving conditions. Hard freeze is expected Tuesday & Wednesday Night, with lows falling into the low to mid 20s. Things look to thaw out afterwards towards next weekend.