New company groundbreakings bring benefits to AL

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Blue Origin rocket plant broke ground in Alabama Monday, but the state has also seen large companies like Amazon in Birmingham and Airbus in Mobile break ground. These groundbreakings affect many Alabamians and not just those who are hired by these companies.
“2019 is probably going to be a different type of a very exciting year," said Dr. Keivan Deravi. He is an economist and private consultant.
Deravi said these companies bring in high-tech jobs for people to make six figures. He said the influx of these new hires will put pressure on the cities to improve the quality of life, especially in Mobile and Huntsville.
“These two areas are going to put a lot of demand on the education system to produce the type of education results that would be attractive to these type of high-skilled, high-educated type of people to be relocated here," he said.
The new jobs will encourage also encourage cities to better their roads, airports and entertainment.
However, to keep these high-tech and medium-paying jobs in Alabama, the state needs to improve its education.
“What we don’t really have in place, which can attract and close this circle, is the type of education that can feed the businesses what they need to stay competitive," Deravi said.
Alabama will need 500,000 high-skilled workers like plumbers and welders to meet the job demand in 2025. The governor has said it is a priority of hers.
There has been a big push to encourage students to participate in the trades. The trades can have starting salaries around $60,000 dollars.
