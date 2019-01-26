Phenix City neighborhood rallies behind effort to save basketball goal after zone violation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Phenix City man says a dream for his son and children in the neighborhood could be coming to a dead end.
This comes after the city demanded his basketball goal be removed from outside their home on Silver Lake Drive. The owner says that he bought the goal to help make a difference for children in the neighborhood to get outside and away from their electronics.
"We want the kids to play outside. We want the kids to enjoy life. We see no harm that a basketball is doing," says Phenix City resident Nick Cox.
He says just days after the set up, he got a notice from the city’s Building Department Code Enforcement. The notice told residents that there were complaints against the goal’s location, and it’s a violation of the city’s zoning ordinance.
“It’s not for recreation equipment to sit out there. The kids are playing in the street. If something ever happened to those kids, the city may be liable,” says Gil Griffith, chief building official for Phenix City.
According to Griffith, it’s a $417 fine that, even if paid, would constitute a separate offense for every day it’s not removed. Cox and residents in his neighborhood, including former Phenix City Mayor Peggy Martin, are behind an effort called #SaveTheGoal that is reaching out to city leaders, collecting signatures and requesting city council to keep it in their neighborhood.
"What harm is it doing? It’s a basketball goal for the community. It brings the community together. I just hope they change their mind and reconsider,” says Cox.
The city has given the owner an extension to Feb. 15 to make a decision. Cox says he’ll be meeting with the city council on Feb. 4 for a decision.
