Tri-City Elite holds Jr. NBA competition for young athletes

Tri-City Elite holds Jr. NBA competition for young athletes
By Julie Waldock | January 26, 2019 at 6:06 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 7:08 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More than 50 young athletes packed into the Columbus Sports and Training Complex on Saturday for a special basketball skills competitions.

The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge was open to boys and girls age 13 and under. The participants showed off their talents with dribbling challenges, shooting baskets, and lay ups.

Here’s a list of this year’s winners:

Boys- age 12 to 13

  1. Jeremy Murray
  2. LaTron Stewart
  3. Tremarius Gray

Boys- age 11 and under

  1. Xavier Davies
  2. Otis Steven
  3. Tyrik Johnson

Girls- age 11 and under

  1. Qaiya McQueen

The top three finishers of each category will now go on to Atlanta for the regional competition. The winner of the regional trial receives a free flight to New York City for the NBA draft.

Tri-City Elite was founded in 2017 by a group of individuals with two common passions: basketball and helping our communities youth.

James Harvey, the founder of Tri-City Elite, says sports can be a positive tool when it comes to leading young men and women down the right path in life.

Photo courtesy of the Tri-City Elite Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.