Tri-City Elite holds Jr. NBA competition for young athletes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More than 50 young athletes packed into the Columbus Sports and Training Complex on Saturday for a special basketball skills competitions.
The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge was open to boys and girls age 13 and under. The participants showed off their talents with dribbling challenges, shooting baskets, and lay ups.
Here’s a list of this year’s winners:
- Jeremy Murray
- LaTron Stewart
- Tremarius Gray
- Xavier Davies
- Otis Steven
- Tyrik Johnson
- Qaiya McQueen
The top three finishers of each category will now go on to Atlanta for the regional competition. The winner of the regional trial receives a free flight to New York City for the NBA draft.
Tri-City Elite was founded in 2017 by a group of individuals with two common passions: basketball and helping our communities youth.
James Harvey, the founder of Tri-City Elite, says sports can be a positive tool when it comes to leading young men and women down the right path in life.
Photo courtesy of the Tri-City Elite Facebook page.
