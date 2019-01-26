‘Wetumpka Strong’ sums up determination nearly a week after tornado

WETUMPKA, AL (WSFA) - A few days ago, someone raised a banner proclaiming ‘Wetumpka Strong' on the Bibb-Graves Bridge. There is no doubt the city isn’t letting an EF-2 tornado get the best of it.
“I came down here and I can’t believe it’s leveled," said one man moments after the strong tornado struck downtown Saturday afternoon, leaving the city stunned and bewildered.
A week later, perspective and a greater understanding that it truly could have been so much worse; three minor injuries, no fatalities.
“And that’s a blessing in itself that we did’t get anymore injuries," said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis during the Sunday news conference at city hall.
The moment the storm left, first responders went to work and volunteers poured in the city.
“We’re all part of the same community, so we need to help,” said volunteer Rod Jones.
And the storm survivors? Mark Moody will never forget.
“None of us could ever believe we lived through it," said Moody.
By day five, a new set of traffic lights went up. Normally not anything to cheer about, but never before have Wetumpka residents been so happy to see new signal lights, calibrated and do what they do - mechanically direct a traffic flow of 17,000 vehicles per day in this part of town.
“They worked very hard to get it back up for us," said Willis.
It’s human nature to want it cleaned up in a hurry and restore what was lost, but Willis is learning is doesn’t work that way. Willis said he’s been given sage advice from other mayors who’ve gone through the very same thing.
“Don’t get ahead of yourself and that’s the big thing," he said.
One week later, the destruction is still here but its spirit is stronger than ever, stronger than a 120-mile-an-hour twister.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.