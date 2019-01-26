Air Force dad surprises family after 6-month deployment

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - “I’m excited to be home," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. George Adams. Adams surprised his family Saturday after being gone for six months.
“I’ve been away for a long time, been away for the holidays - that’s always tough - and I’m just happy to see my kids again and my wife,” said Adams.
Adams surprised his family at Bama Lanes, and when his kids saw him they all ran to embrace him.
“I could tell something fishy was going on, cause like the whole family was here,” said son Christopher Dupree. “And then I see him come walking out and I was just happy.”
Christopher’s sister Alyssa did a little digging ahead of time, but she admitted she still couldn’t contain her excitement.
“I’m not big on special things. Surprises I don’t like, but I’m very surprised," said Adams’s daughter Alyssa Dupree. “I’m just happy he’s back home and not gone anymore.”
Of course after bowling, son Christopher had worked up an appetite and said the first thing he wanted to do with his dad was grab a bite to eat. Alyssa said she was tired and wanted to rest, but the youngest, Andrea Adams, just wants to keep a close eye on her dad.
“I wanna hug him, make sure he doesn’t leave me,” Andrea said.
George’s response?
“That just breaks my heart, because she’s the youngest and this is the longest I’ve been gone, so it’s an amazing feeling to be home," said Adams.
Adams said he plans to spend some quality time with his family.
