ALDI grocery stores host statewide hiring event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -Looking for a job? Well, the popular grocery store chain ALDI is hiring in Georgia!
The event will take place Monday, Jan. 28th from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
The stores are hiring Manager Trainees, Shift Managers, and Store Associates. They say that wages can range anywhere from 12 dollars an hour to 25+ dollars an hour for managers.
Possible benefits include health insurance, dental coverage, and an ALDI 401(k) program.
ALDI says that potential employees must be 18 years or older, and that a High school diploma/GED and a flexible schedule are preferred.
ALDI is a national grocery store chain, operating more than 1,800 stores in 35 states. The company was named a National Top Workplace by Workplace Dynamics, Forbes, and Indeed.com
Visit the ALDI website for a list of all participating locations.
