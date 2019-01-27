Blind woman says Uber driver denied her ride because of guide dog

DENVER (KMGH/CNN) - A legally blind woman in Colorado says when she ordered an Uber ride, the driver wouldn’t let her in the car and simply drove away because she had a service dog.
Mollie Baland, a student at Denver’s Regis University, has a rare eye condition that means she can’t see things unless they are extremely close to her. She is legally blind and has a guide dog named Ferris.
When Baland was getting ready for class Thursday, she decided to get an Uber because of the winter weather.
"The past few days, Ferris and I have had a little bit of trouble with the ice, slipping around, so I was like, ‘I'll just order an Uber today and pay to go the half-mile to campus,’” she said.
After the car pulled up, Baland and Ferris walked right over to it, but the driver didn’t let them in.
"The driver rolls his window down, and he says, ‘I can't have a dog in here.’ And I said, ‘Well, technically, under Uber's policy, you can't deny me because Ferris is my guide dog,’” Baland said.
Baland says she offered to show Ferris’ guide dog certificate, but the Uber driver didn’t say anything and simply drove away.
"It was just alarming to be denied this ride so rudely,” Baland said.
Uber said Baland’s experience “deeply upset” the company, adding all drivers who use the app “agree to accommodate riders with service animals… under accessibility laws.”
The company said appropriate action had been taken.
But screenshots from Baland’s phone show when the woman complained, Uber replied they would deactivate the driver’s account – if they get a second report.
"I'm very upset with how Uber handled the situation. The guy was only given a warning,” Baland said.
Baland says she hopes this doesn’t happen to someone else. She ended up walking to class in the snow.
After stories similar to Baland’s surfaced in 2016, Uber settled a lawsuit with the National Federation of the Blind, agreeing to notify drivers they must allow service animals under federal law.
The company also agreed to deactivate anyone who knowingly didn’t allow service animals.
