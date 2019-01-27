Facebook tricked kids into spending money on games, court documents show

(CNN) - Disturbing revelations show that Facebook tricked children and their parents into spending money on the social media platform.
The revelations were uncovered in 135 pages of documents related to a since-settled 2012 class-action case.
The documents were unsealed by a federal judge following a legal request by Reveal, which is part of the center for investigative reporting.
Reveal reports the documents included evidence that Facebook allegedly encouraged game developers to get kids to spend money without their parents' permission.
The papers also allege that Facebook refused to issue refunds in some cases and that the social media giant wouldn’t block kids from spending money because it would reduce revenues.
In a statement to USA Today, Facebook said it now works with parents and experts to offer tools for families navigating the internet.
The company says it’s also updated its terms of service to make it easier to request and receive refunds.
