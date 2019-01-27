Fans decorate Bear Bryant’s grave on anniversary of death

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s been 36 years since Paul William Bryant Sr. passed away.
The loyalest fans haven’t forgotten, and on Saturday showed their support at the grave of the “Bear.”
Bryant is buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham. He played football at Alabama and served as head coach at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama during his 46-year career. He also served as athletic director at Texas A&M and Alabama.
Bryant is most well-known for his 25 years coaching the Crimson Tide. He won six national championships and 13 SEC titles. His career record is 323-85-17.
